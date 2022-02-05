Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Hadapsar flyover closed for repairs; traffic jams on Pune-Solapur road
others

Hadapsar flyover closed for repairs; traffic jams on Pune-Solapur road

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, closed the flyover at Hadapsar Gadital for repairs
HT Image
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHTC

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, closed the flyover at Hadapsar Gadital for repairs. This created a traffic snarl on the Pune-Solapur road.

Last week, PMC closed the flyover for heavy vehicles as the bridge’s railings got damaged. The PMC officials, traffic police and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officers visited the bridge.

Local corporator Yogesh Sasane said, “As the technical team from Mumbai arrived on Friday and started the repairing, PMC has decided to close traffic movement for all vehicles.”

A traffic police official speaking anonymously said, “Without giving any intimation, PMC closed the traffic. It created confusion. Traffic was queued up for almost two to three kilometres on both sides of the road.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP