Home / Cities / Others / Hadapsar flyover closed for repairs; traffic jams on Pune-Solapur road
others

Hadapsar flyover closed for repairs; traffic jams on Pune-Solapur road

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, closed the flyover at Hadapsar Gadital for repairs
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, closed the flyover at Hadapsar Gadital for repairs. This created a traffic snarl on the Pune-Solapur road.

Last week, PMC closed the flyover for heavy vehicles as the bridge’s railings got damaged. The PMC officials, traffic police and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officers visited the bridge.

Local corporator Yogesh Sasane said, “As the technical team from Mumbai arrived on Friday and started the repairing, PMC has decided to close traffic movement for all vehicles.”

A traffic police official speaking anonymously said, “Without giving any intimation, PMC closed the traffic. It created confusion. Traffic was queued up for almost two to three kilometres on both sides of the road.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out