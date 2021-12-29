HAP Cup 2021: Cricket tournament for differently-abled kicks off in Panchkula

With the BCCI now backing differently-abled cricketers, the HAP Cup for physically disabled players started with a bang at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium at Panchkula, on Tuesday, with Harley XI Masters beating Praveen XI Heroes in the inaugural match.

Having played a role in the formation of a committee for the country’s differently-abled cricketers, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had launched the second edition of the HAP Cup, the biggest tournament for the physically challenged in India, a fortnight ago. It may be recalled that the BCCI formed the committee at its recently-held annual general body meeting (AGM) in Kolkata. Every year, the HAP Cup is organised by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI), to spread the message of positivity and happiness .

During the match on Tuesday, Praveen XI made 133 in 20 overs. Sreedeep Lala scored the highest of 28, while Ravinder Sante bagged three wickets for 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs for Harley XI. Harley XI Masters chased down the score in 19 overs. Lokesh Marghade scored match-winning 46 runs. In the second match, Ravi XI scored 160 in allotted 20 overs with important contributions from captain Anil Chokker who scored 56 runs in 55 balls and Sunny who smashed 39 runs in just 25 balls. Anand XI failed to chase the score and made 128/5 in their 20 overs. Captain Vikrant Keni’s effort of 65 runs in 55 balls could not sail his team through.

The top 60 players of the country are participating in the four teams that are fighting for HAP Cup 2021. The teams are Praveen XI Heroes, Harley XI Masters, Anand XI Stars and Ravi XI Royals on the name of individuals who have helped these cricket players during the last two years of the pandemic.

HAP Cup 2021 was the first tournament for the players after the formation of the Differently-abled Cricket Committee (DCCI). Secretary of DCCI, Ravi Chauhan said, “We are trying to match the standards set by BCCI and trying to give the best possible facilities and opportunities to differently-abled players. This is just the beginning and a lot of work still needs to be done but this is a good start.” The tournament is played on a round-robin basis with the finals to be played on December 31.

