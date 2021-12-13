Haryana govt doctors defer strike till Dec 31 after meeting with health minister

Doctors of government hospitals in the state have deferred their strike till December 31 after a meeting with the state health minister on Sunday. The doctors, under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, were scheduled to go on strike from Monday over their demands regarding stopping direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and hiring of specialist doctors, among others.

Dr MP Singh, vice-president of HCMS Association, said, “On Sunday, all district presidents and members of the association met the health minister and senior officials of the health department in Ambala. We raised our concerns and the minister has assured us that the matter will be taken up with the chief minister and resolved in the next 15 days. We have now decided to postpone our strike till December 31. If our demands are not met by then, we will conduct a meeting to decide the next course of action.”

On December 5, over 1,000 doctors from across the state had held a meeting in Karnal and later submitted a memorandum to the chief minister. The doctors had said that if the long pending demands are not met, then out patient departments of all government hospitals in the state will be closed for the whole day on December 13, and emergency and postmortem services will also be shut from December 14 onwards.

The doctors’ association has also demanded to restore the previous quota for in-service candidates in the PG course policy, along with addition of super speciality courses. The doctors said that restoring the previous policy will increase the number of in-service doctors pursuing PG course and the department will get more specialists.