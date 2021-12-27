Haryana govt has failed on all fronts, alleges ex-CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attacked the BJP-JJP (Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party) state government on Sunday, and said that the “impact of misgovernance is visible in all the sectors, including education and health, in the state as most of the institutions have a shortage of staff, and the government treasury is also empty”.

Hooda also accused the state government of “failing to deliver on employment, infrastructure and curbing inflation”.

Development works in Mewat would happen only when Congress returns to the power there, as the present dispensation is not interested in developing the region, the former chief minister said while addressing a programme, ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’, organised by local leaders in Nuh.

Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government has failed to carry out new development works and carry forward approved schemes of the previous Congress government too. “Once Congress returns to power, all the demands of the people, like bringing a railway line to Mewat, building a university, and developing the Mewat canal will be fulfilled,” he said.

Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader, also alleged that the present state government derailed the process of development in the entire state, including Mewat. “Haryana was number one in per capita income and investment, respect for farmers and sportspersons, agricultural productivity, schemes for the benefit of the poor, and providing employment before 2014... Today, it ranks first in unemployment, crime, atrocities on farmers and corruption among others,” he said.

When asked about allegations leveled by Congress leaders, Sudhir Singla, BJP MLA from Gurugram, said that the current state government won the 2019 elections because of the all-around development, without any discrimination. “The previous Congress government under Hooda only concentrated on a few districts, and this was the reason it lost the elections twice... The BJP government has carried out major development works across the state, especially in Gurugram, Rewari and Mewat,” said Singla, adding that Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway will be transformed in the Mewat region.

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankhar was not available for a comment.