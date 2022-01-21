Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Haryana Police constable exam: Panchkula police arrest four more for impersonation
others

Haryana Police constable exam: Panchkula police arrest four more for impersonation

A Special Investigation Team of Panchkula police on Wednesday arrested four more people for impersonating as candidates during the physical screening test of police constables for Haryana Police
Till now, Panchkula police have arrested 10 people for impersonating as candidates in the Haryana Police constable exam. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A Special Investigation Team of Panchkula police on Wednesday arrested four more people for impersonating as candidates during the physical screening test of police constables for Haryana Police.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar and Pawan Kumar from Hisar, Raman and Pankaj.Till now, 10 people have been arrested in the case.

In December 2021, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had conducted physical test for the selection of male constables at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3. On December 20, 2021 police got a tip off that proxy candidates appeared for the test instead of actual ones.

A case was registered under section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B of IPC at sector 5 police station, following which the SIT was constituted to conduct a probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP