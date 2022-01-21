Haryana Police constable exam: Panchkula police arrest four more for impersonation

A Special Investigation Team of Panchkula police on Wednesday arrested four more people for impersonating as candidates during the physical screening test of police constables for Haryana Police.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar and Pawan Kumar from Hisar, Raman and Pankaj.Till now, 10 people have been arrested in the case.

In December 2021, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had conducted physical test for the selection of male constables at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3. On December 20, 2021 police got a tip off that proxy candidates appeared for the test instead of actual ones.

A case was registered under section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120 B of IPC at sector 5 police station, following which the SIT was constituted to conduct a probe.