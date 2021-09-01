Haryana schools reopen for Class 4, 5 students

Schools in Haryana have reopened for Classes 4 and 5 on Wednesday with 26% attendance.

As many as 59,563 students of Class 4 and 5 of total 4.66 lakh visited 8,628 schools across state on the first day; and 525 students were barred from attending offline classes due to high body temperature.

As per data provided by the school education department, the highest of 61% attendance was reported in Yamunanagar and Kaithal districts, followed by 52% in Kurukshetra, 47% in Ambala, 45% in Jind, 43% in Panchkula,34% in Fatehabad, 32% in Mahendergarh, 29% each in Sirsa and Rewari, 26% in Hisar, 25% in Karnal, 25% in Panipat, 21% in Jhajjar, 15% in Charkhi Dadri, 13% each in Rohtak and Bhiwani, 11% in Sonepat, 9% each in Faridabad and Gurugarm, 7% in Palwal, and 3% in Nuh.

Poor attendance was reported on the first day due to rainfall and some hesitancy due to Covid-19. Students and teachers reached schools while adhering to the Covid protocol.

Earlier the state government had resumed offline classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16 and Classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

Rajbir Siwach, headmaster of Girls High School in Isharwal in Bhiwani, said two girls from Classes 4 and 5 of total 26 students attended the school on the first day of reopening of schools.

Rajesh Payal, head of the primary wing at Boys Government School in Isharwal, said 30 students studying in Classes 4 and 5 of 50 attended school.

“The seating arrangement was changed to maintain social distance and low attendance was reported due to rainfall. All the students came to school after taking consent from their parents,” he added.

Ashish Kumar, a student of Class 4 at a government school in Rohtak’s Bohar, said he was jubilant to meet his friends after long.

“We faced many problems in online classes and missed our friends. Teachers asked us not to sit on the same bench,” he added.

Rambir Singh, a parent from Rohtak, said he will think of sending his son to school after seeing that precautions are taken by the teachers.

“It is worrisome to send children to schools as there were reports that the third wave of Covid may affect kids,” he added.

Students were seen in a cheerful mood in Ambala and Yamunanagar districts as schools reopened for Classes 4 and 5 almost after one-and-a-half years.

Department officials said there was comparatively less attendance due to bad weather conditions. Also, a few students failed to get their parents’ consent.

Jatin, a Class 4 student at a government school in Ambala, said he is hopeful that studies will be better than online classes at home.