Mumbai, The Bombay High Court has appointed two daughters as guardians of their 73-year-old bedridden father, who suffered a brain injury during a cardiac arrest, noting that he was unable to take care of himself or his property. HC appoints daughters as guardians of bedridden man; says court cannot remain mute spectator

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja, in its order of May 8, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, said courts cannot remain a mute spectator to such situations.

The high court, while appointing the two daughters as guardians of their father, noted that the man was suffering from mental illness and was a “person in a state of lunacy who is incapable of taking care of himself or managing his property”.

“The higher courts of our country exercise the ‘parens patriae’ jurisdiction as they cannot be mute spectators to a real life situation of the nature before this Court,” Justice Ahuja said.

As per the plea, the senior citizen suffered a brain injury in 2024, resulting in deprivation of oxygen and blood supply, during a cardiac arrest. As a consequence, he has been in a semi-conscious and incapacitated state and is bedridden till date.

The petition sought HC to appoint the two daughters as guardians of their father, as he is incapable of communication and is not even able to take care of his basic personal needs.

The petition was initially filed under the Guardian and Wards Act, by which a guardian can be appointed for the welfare of a minor alone.

The plea was later amended and sought for the daughters to be appointed as guardians of the senior citizen under Clause XVII of the Letters Patent.

Under Clause XVII of the Letters Patent, the high court has the power and authority with regard to the person and estate of “infants, idiots and lunatics”.

A Letters Patent is a specific law under which an HC derives its subordinate piece of legislation and is a special law which prevails over the general law.

The high court said under the Mental Healthcare Act, mental illness means a substantial disorder of thinking, orientation that grossly impairs judgment and the ability to meet with the ordinary demands of life.

The court in its order noted that the man was unable to understand or take informed decisions, and that he requires constant care and attention.

The bench noted that this was definitely not a case of mental retardation. “However, it can be said that this is a case of mental illness although the same may have arisen as a result of a cardiac arrest,” HC said.

“Lunacy refers to unsoundness of mind sufficient to incapacitate a person from civil transactions. It can also refer to a mental disorder as described in the definition of mental illness,” Justice Ahuja said.

Such mental illness where the person is incapable of taking care of himself or managing his assets, can be said to be a “state of lunacy” and hence under the Letters Patent, the high court would have authority and jurisdiction with respect to the person and the estate of such a “lunatic”, HC said.

