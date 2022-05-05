HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police

The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. The court has further asked the official to take punitive action within ten days if the incident is found to be true.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita’s in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.

A plea was filed by the husband of the woman, alleging illegal detention of the woman by her brothers and seeking her release.

On April 29, pursuant to the court’s order, the woman and her husband were present before the court. The woman alleged that on April 26, 2021 she was brutally assaulted by Abhishek Kumar, in-charge, police chowki-Khajuri, police station-Mirza Murad of Varanasi and two lady constables who accompanied him.

The court observed, “This is an unacceptable situation where the police personnel who are said to be protectors have become attackers. Under the circumstances, the SSP Varanasi is hereby directed to inquire into the matter and if the allegation of assaulting by the aforesaid police personnel upon the corpus (girl) is found to be true, punitive action against them shall be taken within ten days from today.”

