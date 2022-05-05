HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. The court has further asked the official to take punitive action within ten days if the incident is found to be true.
Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita’s in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
A plea was filed by the husband of the woman, alleging illegal detention of the woman by her brothers and seeking her release.
On April 29, pursuant to the court’s order, the woman and her husband were present before the court. The woman alleged that on April 26, 2021 she was brutally assaulted by Abhishek Kumar, in-charge, police chowki-Khajuri, police station-Mirza Murad of Varanasi and two lady constables who accompanied him.
The court observed, “This is an unacceptable situation where the police personnel who are said to be protectors have become attackers. Under the circumstances, the SSP Varanasi is hereby directed to inquire into the matter and if the allegation of assaulting by the aforesaid police personnel upon the corpus (girl) is found to be true, punitive action against them shall be taken within ten days from today.”
-
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
-
Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday.
-
Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala. Last week, BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
-
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
-
Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19). Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi's Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening.
