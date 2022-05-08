HC dismisses plea filed by ex-minister
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister and meat businessman, Haji Yaqub Qurashi and another, seeking stay of arrest and quashing the FIR lodged against them in Meerut.
It was alleged that a unit owned by them was indulging in processing of meat previously stored, without there being any valid licence, and also bringing in fresh meat on the premises after the expiry of the licence.
Dismissing the petition filed by Qurashi and another, a division bench comprising justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rajnish Kumar observed, “The allegations prima facie give an indication that the unit was indulging in unlawful act of processing meat etc, without an authority of law”.
Regarding the plea of the petitioner’s counsel that they have no direct role in running of the industry, the court observed, “So far as implication of petitioners in the matter is concerned, in the event, they have no specific role, they can always avail of appropriate remedy under the code of criminal procedure (CrPC).
Holding that “no interference in the FIR is called for”, the court in its decision dated May 4 further said, “Allegations otherwise are that the storage of meat was generating a lot of foul smell and was a safety hazard for the residents of the nearby area. Once that be so, we would not be justified in examining facts so as to determine whether such allegations are correct or not”.
During a raid made by the state authorities on the premises in question on March 31, 2022, a huge quantity of fresh open meat along with bones was found along with huge processed meat with other materials which was causing huge inconvenience to the public at large. The meat items were not kept safely and were omitting a unbearably foul odour, and were a public hazard. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged in this connection under various sections of Indian penal code (IPC) at the police station – Kharkhoda of Meerut district.
Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow
The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said. ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
