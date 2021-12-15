HC orders SIT probe into forgery of army officials’ signature

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered probe by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Prabodh Kumar into the forgery of signatures of army officials on treatment documents submitted under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

The court added that the nature of allegations is serious in the scam reported between 2016 and 2021. The allegations are that crores were transferred into the bank accounts of the Amandeep Group of Hospitals for which forged prescription/ verification slips and documents with fake seals/ stamps of the Indian Army and forged signatures of senior army personnel were used, it added.

The court was hearing the bail plea of one Narinder Kumar, arraigned as an accused in April 2021 FIR, on allegations of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy registered at Shahpur Kandi in Pathankot. The initial complaint was made by army authorities to the hospital. Now, three FIRs stand registered into the scam. Inquiries conducted by the hospital had pointed the needle of suspicion on the petitioner and one more person.

The petitioner had alleged that the he had been made a scapegoat and that the investigating agency was under the influence of the hospital due to its deep pocket. He had also alleged the involvement of army officials.

The police probe, initially, had given a clean chit to the hospital. Later, the hospital’s name was also added to the FIR. When during the hearing court asked about the reason for the same, the state counsel’s response “drew a blank”. Interestingly, these affidavits were filed by Bureau of Investigation, Punjab.

The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal dismissed the bail plea and taking into account the seriousness of the case asked the SIT led by Prabodh Kumar, Special DGP, Investigation, Lokpal, Punjab, to investigate. He would choose his team, including one officer of the rank of superintendent of police, himself. The SIT would probe all three FIRs, registered into the scam. The court has also directed the Punjab DGP to extend all possible assistance to the SIT.

