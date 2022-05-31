HC rejects anticipatory bail of Atiq Ahmad’s son

The Allahabad high court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ali Hasan, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in a criminal case regarding a demand of ₹5 crores as ‘Rangdari’ (extortion).

Rejecting the anticipatory bail application of Ali Hasan, Justice Mohd Aslam observed, “From the perusal of the FIR, it appears that the accused-applicant is named in the FIR and he was main accused in the commission of crime and it has been alleged that the accused-applicant has demanded ₹5 crores from the complainant as Rangdari.”

The court further observed that from the perusal of the report of the non-bailable warrant (NBW), it appears that the accused is avoiding the execution of NBW, and in spite of knowledge as stated in the affidavit, he has not surrendered himself before the court, and he is not cooperating in the investigation.

As per the facts of the case, the informant Jeeshan had lodged an FIR on December 31, 2021, at the police station – Kareli in Prayagraj district.

Rejecting the application court observed, “Keeping in view of the facts and circumstances of the case, the applicant is not co-operating in the investigation and non-bailable warrant could not be executed due to avoidance, this court finds it is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail.”