HC restrains TN from prosecuting Isha Foundation in environment case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday offered a brief relief for Isha Foundation founded by Jaggi Vasudev by restraining the Tamil Nadu government from taking action against it. The charge against the foundation is that it had constructed buildings in Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore district without obtaining environmental clearance between 2006 and 2014.

The first bench of acting chief justice MN Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavulu passed the interim order on a writ petition by the foundation. The petition prays for an interim stay on a show cause notice issued by the Coimbatore district environmental engineer in November 2021 and to declare an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2014 as illegal.

The court on Tuesday granted the respondents in the case which includes departments of union and state governments two weeks’ time to file a counter to the writ petition and to seek instructions in the matter. “In the meanwhile, the respondents will not proceed further in reference to the show cause notice for prosecution, without permission of this Court,” the order of the bench read. The court posted the matter to February 1.

According to the affidavit filed for the foundation by its authorised signatory CR Dinesh Raja, this is a volunteer-run registered public charitable trust founded in 1992. And from 1994, Isha Yoga Centre was established and buildings were built near Coimbatore.

This was spread over 48.3 hectares which included educational institutions affiliated to the ICSE board spread over 1,25,849 square meters out of which 28,279 sq km was constructed even before the EIA 2006 notification came into effect. The foundation argues that the 2014 EIA notification is an extension of a similar notification of 2006 notification and therefore the exemption provided under 2014 for educational institutions must apply from 2006 onwards.

The petition had stated that the balance of convenience is in their favour. “The petitioner has made out a prima facie case for grant of interim orders,” the writ said. “I submit that severe prejudice, hardship and loss of reputation would be caused to the Petitioner if the notice is not stayed. On the other hand, no prejudice would be caused to the Respondents if the interim order is granted.”

The case hearing comes in the backdrop of a war of words between after the DMK formed the government in May and the state’s finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had then called Vasudev a publicity hound for his ‘Free temples’ campaign which is backed by the BJP. The foundation had responded that the minister was trivialising the issue.