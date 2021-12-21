HC seeks Centre, Punjab’s response on dog breeders’ plea on cruelty rules

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Punjab government on a plea challenging the Prevention of Cruelty rules (Dog breeding and marking rules), 2017 notified by the Centre. The bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli has sought response from Centre and Punjab government by February 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plea filed by Breeders Welfare Association, a Patiala based organisation, has sought quashing of the rules. It argues these rules have been promulgated in blatant derogation to the exclusive power of the state government to make rules under this field. The rules also violate fundamental rights of the breeders under the “garb of ensuring welfare” of animals, the plea claims.

Rules framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, have been notified without getting approval from both houses of Parliament as mandated under Section 38-A of 1960 law, says the plea. The objections raised by the breeders are about certain conditions in prohibition of breeding of dogs without registration, registration of breeder and establishment, inspection of establishment and conditions for sale and maintenance of records. The rules make neutering of all dogs over six months of age mandatory; breeders say this would have ‘chilling effect’ on the health of the dogs. Other rule being opposed by breeders is the imposition of penalty, if physical appearance of dogs of a particular breed is slightly different from “normal appearance”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}