HC seeks UP govt’s reply on PIL alleging fraud in pension benefits meant for political prisoners

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply as to how many persons are getting pensions fraudulently by showing themselves to be detained as political prisoners during the period when national emergency was invoked in the Country (June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977).

Besides, the court also directed the government to specify in the reply as to whether these pensioners were the political prisoners and hence, entitled to get pension or were in jail on account of certain other offences committed by them.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Ashok Kumar Shamsha, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agarwal in its order dated December 16, adjourned the hearing of the case and fixed the date for next hearing to April 18, 2022.

In the PIL, the petitioner has claimed that many persons are fraudulently receiving Loktantra Senani pension on monthly basis which was actually meant for political prisoners of the emergency era. The contention raised in the petition was that the many persons, who have been made respondents in the PIL, are recorded criminals in the police records, but have been extended the benefit of political pension in spite of the fact that some of them have been convicted for heinous offences.

According to the PIL, the benefit of political pension should not be extended to such persons and the same having been given, the authorities are bound to rectify the same and withdraw any such benefit. It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that as per its estimate, around 1500 persons are receiving the pension fraudulently.

It was contended in the PIL that in Pilibhit district alone, many people have been made entitled to the Loktantra Senani pension, even though they were not jailed as political prisoners during the emergency era and rather, they were sent to jails on allegations of chain snatching and attempt to murder against them.

According to PIL, there are about 6000 such Loktantra Senani in Uttar Pradesh, and more than ₹35.35 crore of the government are being spent every month on the pension given to them. Apart from this, such pensioners are also provided with free travel service on roadways buses and free medical facilities in district hospitals.