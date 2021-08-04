HC stays PMRDA planning committee; DP work will not be affected says PMRDA

PUNE: While the Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday stayed the metropolitan planning committee of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) headed by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, PMRDA officials claimed that only the committee had been stayed and that this would not impact work related to the draft development plan (DP) such as calling suggestions and objections to it.

A PMRDA official who did not wish to be named said, “The stay has been given only for the metropolitan committee and not for the draft DP work. We do not think that there is any legal problem in calling for suggestions and objections. The administrative process of compiling suggestions and objections to the DP will take almost a year after which the same will be scrutinised before being sent to the metropolitan committee for approval.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a writ petition and challenged the metropolitan committee of the PMRDA. Ganesh Bidkar, BJP leader of the house in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “It’s a victory for the BJP. As the state government was suppressing the municipal corporation’s right, the High Court has ruled against the state government.”

“As the High Court has stayed the metropolitan committee, the PMRDA will not be able to call for suggestions and objections or even carry out further work on the DP,” Bidkar said.

Attacking the Shiv Sena, Bidkar said, “Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Tanaji Sawant are not from Pune. Then too, the chief minister appointed them here. They might have purchased land in the PMRDA area which is why they were appointed to the PMRDA. While appointing outsiders however, the state government did not appoint member of parliament (MP) Girish Bapat or any BJP member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the city. The state did not even appoint the mayors from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on the metropolitan planning committee.”

When contacted, metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase however said, “We are waiting for a written order to get further clarity. It is early to make any comment on the issue.”

BOX

The issue in question:

While the metropolitan committee of the PMRDA has the right to approve the development plan (DP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been kept away from the planning committee of the PMRDA by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Rather

than appoint an elected BJP member, the MVA appointed Sanjay Raut and former minister Tanaji Sawant – both of whom are not from Pune - to the committee. With Pune MP Girish Bapat, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, PCMC mayor and other BJP MLAs not on the committee, the BJP alleged that the MVA is playing politics.

“The BJP is ruling in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. Ideally, mayors or standing committee chairmen should be nominated members. The ruling party has avoided MP Girish Bapat and other BJP MLAs altogether,” according to the BJP.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to hold elections for the planning committee. The planning committee consists of 30 members. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to hold elections. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is the PMRDA committee president.

The Maharashtra government has appointed MP Supriya Sule, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Shrirang Barne, MLA Tanaji Sawant, Sangram Thopate, Sunil Shelke and Sanjay Jagtap as committee members while the rest of them are government officers.