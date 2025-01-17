MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd, challenging the termination of their contract for the Kumbhe Dam project in Raigad. The court, while dismissing the petition, cited the need for accountability and fiscal discipline in projects involving public interest. HC upholds termination of dam contract to construction firm

Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd was awarded the tender on March 24, 2005. The company claimed that in February 2015, the executive engineer initiated an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau into alleged irregularities and excess expenditure in the project. Without prior notice, a letter was sent to the company by the executive engineer on April 11, 2016, directing them to cease work and remove machinery from the site.

Dhariya Construction challenged the legality of the termination, saying it contravened with the terms of the contract. On February 1, 2024, the court recorded the statements of the petitioner, stating that they were willing to execute the entire work at old rates. Their statement was noted as a reflection of their bonafide intent to mitigate delays and ensure timely completion of the project.

Advocate Alankar Kirpekar, representing Dhariya Construction, challenged the validity of the termination order as it lacks justifiable reasons and violates the principles of natural justice. He informed the court that the petitioners are not willing to execute the work at old rates anymore, as they are contractually entitled to escalation under the terms of the agreement.

Senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, representing the state, argued that the petitioner neither challenged the termination decision promptly nor did they raise any objection. Instead, they accepted payments based on calculations in March 2021, November 2021, and March 2022.

The division bench of chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Amit Borkar denied relief to Dhariya Construction, stating that their action reflected a lack of good faith. The bench highlighted that the termination, without granting an opportunity for the petitioner to be heard, ordinarily warranted the court’s interference. However, the company’s failure in challenging the termination order within reasonable time, along with the acceptance of payments post-termination, raised a presumption of acquiescence.

“The petitioner’s contradictory stand, failure to adhere to their statement made before the court, and lack of good faith in altering their position regarding price escalation collectively disentitle them from seeking relief,” the court said.

In its closing remarks, the court highlighted that the stance of the petitioner undermined their credibility. “By asserting an escalation in rates after unequivocally agreeing to old rates, the petitioner’s conduct raises concerns about their bona fides. Such conduct disrupts the balance between private rights and public interest,” the court added.