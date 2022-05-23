Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses

Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures.

Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept.

Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.

After an inspection of the police lines on Friday, the SSP collected information about diet and daily routine of these animals.

He then called the dog squad and inquired the squad in-charge Santosh Singh about diet of the canines and their capabilities.

“Prayagraj police boasts of having largest number of horses in the police department across the state. Besides other occasions, mounted police play important role in during Magh and Kumbh fairs. All 18 horses are in good health. However, due to extreme heat, I have issued instructions to maintain cool temperature at the stables and ensure good diet to them. We have two tracker dogs and two sniffer dogs in our force. As they are an essential part of the force, their well-being should be ensured,” the SSP said.

Mounted police in-charge Arvind Singh said cops on horse backs patrol the vast sands of Sangam to ensure security as police vehicles don’t move on sandy surface. Besides, mounted police also patrol Kumbh and Magh mela area.

“Horses of mounted police are well trained for parades on different occasions at police lines. Besides adequate diet, arrangements of cooler have been made at the stables to maintain temperature and save them from excessive heat,” he added.