Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures.
Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept.
Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
After an inspection of the police lines on Friday, the SSP collected information about diet and daily routine of these animals.
He then called the dog squad and inquired the squad in-charge Santosh Singh about diet of the canines and their capabilities.
“Prayagraj police boasts of having largest number of horses in the police department across the state. Besides other occasions, mounted police play important role in during Magh and Kumbh fairs. All 18 horses are in good health. However, due to extreme heat, I have issued instructions to maintain cool temperature at the stables and ensure good diet to them. We have two tracker dogs and two sniffer dogs in our force. As they are an essential part of the force, their well-being should be ensured,” the SSP said.
Mounted police in-charge Arvind Singh said cops on horse backs patrol the vast sands of Sangam to ensure security as police vehicles don’t move on sandy surface. Besides, mounted police also patrol Kumbh and Magh mela area.
“Horses of mounted police are well trained for parades on different occasions at police lines. Besides adequate diet, arrangements of cooler have been made at the stables to maintain temperature and save them from excessive heat,” he added.
-
Chandigarh man beaten to death over parking
A 24-year-old man was beaten to death after a dispute over parking of a two-wheeler in the congested Mori Gate area of Manimajra late on Saturday night. The incident was captured on CCTV, on the basis of which the four assailants besides their friend Rahul, with whom Suraj had an argument over parking in the afternoon, have been identified and booked. All belong to Mauli Jagran, said police.
-
6.6% of city’s fully vaccinated beneficiaries have taken precautionary doses
Mumbai: Though only 3.5% of Maharashtra's fully Covid-19 vaccinated beneficiaries have taken the precautionary doses, Mumbai leads as 6.6% of its fully vaccinated population receiving the doses. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 326 new Covid-19 cases with zero deaths, taking the caseload to 7,882,802, while the toll remained at 147,856. The toll for Mumbai remained at 19,566. In Mumbai, 9,629,719 beneficiaries took both doses of their vaccine, of which 638,452 beneficiaries have taken their precaution dose.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Policy for victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment, says HC
The Delhi high court has refused to grant relief to a woman who sought employment under a rehabilitation policy for the victim families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying the central scheme only envisages that preference should be given during recruitment and does not make appointment mandatory in the absence of any hiring exercise.
-
Raj Thackeray alleges bid to ‘trap’ him, party workers in UP
Mumbai: Days after postponing his visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray trained his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that there was a ploy to “trap” him and his party workers in Uttar Pradesh. Raj indirectly pointed fingers at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the leaders from Maharashtra were part of the game plan. The U-turn on Sunday at his Pune rally has surprised many.
-
Despite reduction, fuel prices remain high in Maha
A day after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, the price of petrol dropped by ₹9.16 and that of diesel by ₹7.49 in Mumbai. The petrol was available at ₹111.35 a litre while the diesel was priced at ₹97.28 per litre. Despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices dealers have stated that the fuel prices are costlier than neighbouring states.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics