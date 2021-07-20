Heavy rain in catchment areas sees spike in dam capacities

PUNE As rainfall makes a comeback in and around Pune, dam catchment areas have also seen a rise in water storage in the past few days.

As per the water resources department, Khadakwasla dam is at 42.84 per cent of capacity. Water storage has increased from 33.71 per cent since July 17.

For Panshet dam, water storage has increased from 40.97 per cent to 44.92 per cent between July 17 and July 20.

At Warasgaon dam, the water storage has improved from 29.87 per cent to 35.40 per cent in just four days.

Temghar dam, which also provides water for drinking purposes to the city, has also seen a rise in storage from 19.78 per cent to 24.41 per cent in the past four days, as per officials.

HV Gunale, chief engineer, water resources, Pune division, said that as the monsoon is reviving the catchment areas are receiving good rainfall.

“There was less storage due to the monsoon break. However, the catchment area is receiving good rainfall now. In the past few days, water storage has improved as rainfall activity in ghat areas and catchment areas is improving,” said Gunale.

Rainfall activity in Pune city and surrounding areas have also seen an improvement.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 2mm of rainfall and Lohegaon reported 3mm. So far, Pune city has seen a rainfall deficiency of 57.3 mm.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rainfall is forecast for Pune city till July 22.

“Isolated heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for ghat areas around Pune till July 22,” said IMD Officials.

Water storage at dams

Panshet

Rainfall till July 17-- 472 mm

Rainfall till July 20-- 606 mm

Water storage till July 17-- 40.97 %

Water storage till July 20-- 44.92 %

Khadakwasla

Rainfall till July 17-- 237 mm

Rainfall till July 20-- 277 mm

Water storage till July 17-- 33.71 %

Water storage till July 20-- 42.84 %

Warasgaon

Rainfall till July 17-- 458 mm

Rainfall till July 20-- 595 mm

Water storage till July 17-- 29.87 %

Water storage till July 20-- 35.04 %

Temghar

Rainfall till July 17-- 706 mm

Rainfall till July 20-- 856 mm

Water storage till July 17-- 19.78 %

Water storage till July 20-- 24.41 %

Source: Water Resource Department