High scorers delighted with SSC results after tackling online classes
PUNE SSC students, despite struggling to get access to their marks on Friday, were then elated with the results.
Soham Mhetre, a student of Zeal Institutes’ Silver Crest School scored 98%. “It was a difficult year, to be studying completely online, but my parents, teachers and school helped me get through this year. They provided me with every facility I needed to study. I accepted the fact that this pandemic would continue and made most of the situation and am satisfied with my marks,” said the student, planning for a Master’s in robotics.
While DES Secondary School got a 100% result, Chinmay Nitin Bhave secured the first rank in his school with 98.40%.
Shankeshwari Dyaneshwar Lashkare would have liked her father, a labourer to know her score of 95% in the SSC exams, but sadly, he died a month ago. Her mother, a housemaid is thrilled.
“I am a student of Dr Nanasaheb Parulekar School in Yerwada. It has been a tough year, starting with the fact that with lockdown, I had no means of studying online, until the school gave us a mobile phone to attend classes through an NGO. It was difficult to study because of network issues, calls getting cut in between and understanding the teachers. I would revise every day after the lecture was over. I want to be a lawyer when I grow up,” said this Maths-loving girl.
Aksharnandan Secondary School student Trunaya Parineeta Unmesh scored 83.20%. “We faced a lot of technical issues at the beginning of this academic year, but teachers and parents helped us. We could reach our teachers whenever we needed them, so there wasn’t a problem. I just had to push myself to study. There were internal assessment assignments that I completed and I was doing pretty decent on my tests.”