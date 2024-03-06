Highest cash recovery in 50 years: Meghalaya Police

Meghalaya police have set a record for the highest seizure or recovery of cash in the state for the past fifty years with the recovery of ₹45.6 lakh, last year. Meghalaya DGP Dr L R Bishnoi Bishnoi said that the record was broken after 2 successive cash recoveries in last 2 years. (HT Photo)

Addressing media persons on Tuesday evening in Shillong, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) Dr LR Bishnoi lauded the sincere and dedicated efforts of the men and women of the force.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bishnoi said that the fifty-year record was broken after two successive cash recoveries in the last two years.

“In 2022, ₹36 lakh were recovered. But in 2023, nearly ₹45.6 lakh were recovered, and in 2024, ₹60,000 has been recovered so far,” announced the DGP, while adding that in the last two years, there has been large seizures of contraband and a high number of women peddlers have been arrested.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Suspected smuggler killed in BSF firing near Indo-Bangla border

The arrest figure in connection to smuggling and peddling narcotics has also been continuously rising from the year 2022.

In 2022, there were 234 persons arrested, 355 people in 2023, and 25 persons in just two months, this year.

“Since my time of joining there has been a total of 610 arrests so far and out of that 10% are women traffickers, 61 are women and the rest are male,” Bishnoi stated.

He further informed that they have recovered 7.5kg heroin in 2022, 16.3kg heroin in 2023 and nearly one kg heroin in the first two months of 2024. The total seizure of heroin will be approximately 26kg, stated the police chief.

There have also been various psychotropic tablets peddled for sale to addicts and their seizure has been 16,928 in 2022, 32,298 in 2023 and 600 into 2024.

On the recovery of stolen mobile phones across the state, 137 handsets were recovered in 2022, 408 in 2023 and 30 so far in 2024.