Highways, ‘i’ ways to create more opportunities for youths in UP: Union minister Chandrashekhar

VARANASI Union minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, on Tuesday said many companies are now ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh and the state is moving fast in the field of technology.

Chandrashekhar was speaking after the inauguration of an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Varanasi through video conferencing. This centre has the capacity to provide Aadhaar related services to 500 residents per day.

“Due to the improvements in the overall law and order, infrastructure, including road and air connectivity with new highways and airports coming up, UP is becoming a preferred destination for investments. Vast opportunity lies ahead for the youth as Digital Uttar Pradesh looks to expand internet coverage giving impetus to its Digital Economy,” the Union minister said.

“The combination of highways and ‘i’ ways will create tremendous opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh turning the state into an investment Hub,” he added. He congratulated everyone and assured that more such ASKs would be opened in UP in the near future to ensure ease of living to the residents.

With 4 more Aadhaar Seva Kendras opening today at Gonda, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Moradbad, Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured the citizens of UP that the march towards Digital Uttar Pradesh would be swifter than before.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to make the lives of common people easier through the use of technology and Aadhaar is an important step in this direction. Due to the use of Aadhaar, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has become corruption-free,” the minister said.

Talking about the Digital India campaign, Chandrashekhar said, at the time of Corona pandemic, people’s lives could have been very difficult if we had not developed in the field of technology.

On the occasion, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology, said that till now 63 Aadhaar Seva Kendras had been established and started functioning in the state. He said that as of now more than 57,000 Aadhaar centers were functioning across the country.

Saurabh Garg, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India said, “The authority is moving towards making Aadhaar services easy for citizens under which we are focusing on online Aadhaar updation services, where residents can update their Aadhaar, using the mobile app and also avail the service on UIDAI’s self-service update portal. The facility of Aadhaar enrollment of children is also being provided in hospitals.”

Mayor of Varanasi Mridula Jaiswal said that all the facilities related to Aadhaar were available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

With agency inputs