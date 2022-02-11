Hijab controversy: College is for learning, not politics, say Pune students

PUNE Students, and student organisations in Pune stand divided over the ‘hijab’ controversy across the country, which began in Karnataka, with hijab-wearing strudents not allowed to enter a college premises.

Most of the student organisations are in favour of not having any religious and caste-related issues taken up in the college or university premises, some are in support of the Karnataka government.

Faculty and students of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, stood in solidarity with the students who were barred from entering a college in Udupi, Karnataka for wearing the hijab on February 9.

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of Students Helping Hand organisation said, “The conflict between Hindu and Muslim is old and some political parties are unnecessarily taking it up for their own benefits. Due to this, they are spreading religious hate amongst students who are actually coming to college for studying. All this is not acceptable and students should also understand it and don’t get into religious politics . A student is not of any religion or caste when he/she is at the campus.”

Meenakshi Raj, a student from SPPU said, “Girls are always targeted at university and they are told to live in a certain manner. Obviously, there should not be any religious dressing in the campus, but a complete freedom to wear anything a girl wants should be there. Colleges are meant for learning and not for politics.”

Student organisation leader Kalpesh Yadav, who is state secretary of the Yuva Sena Students’ Organisation said, “Education institutes, schools and colleges are doing an important job of making our next generation educated, and we strongly condemn political parties who are spoiling lives of these students . It would be dangerous for the future of the students as well as for our country if at such a young age students are taken to the extreme level of religious politics.”

