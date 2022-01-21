Hijab row political, wearing it at school flouts protocol: Karnataka minister BC Nagesh

Bengaluru: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Thursday alleged that the controversy over hijab at an educational institution in the state is politically motivated keeping elections in mind.

Six Muslim students at a government college in Karnataka’s Udupi district have accused the authorities of barring them from entering classrooms for the past three weeks because they wear hijab.

Responding to the controversy, Nagesh said, “Elections are coming up next year. Since there ​are no issues (for the Opposition), they are raking up this matter and making a controversy out of it, with an aim of creating religious disharmony.”

“I admit that there is no fixed uniform code for schools and colleges. But SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee) in 1985 has given a guideline for uniform, which should be followed by people. These guidelines came up when the BJP was not in power,” he added.

Minister Nagesh said that close to 100 Muslim students were studying in that government college, but none apart from these six students have raised concerns. Later speaking to a news channel, the education minister said that wearing a hijab amounts to indiscipline. “Educational institutes are not the places to practice your religion,” he said.

On Tuesday, senior officials of the education department had met the principal of the education institute to sort out the matter, however, the protesting students said that their version of the events was not heard. “We hoped that during the meeting someone will understand our concerns, but they were siding with the institute. They didn’t hear our side of the issue,” said one of the students.

One of the girls, Alia Banu, said that the college has been seeking leave applications on the ground of ill health.

On Monday, Aliya Assadi, one of the six students, had said that they were threatened to be pushed out of the classroom if they didn’t remove their hijab. “One day, we had gone inside the classroom, but the teacher’s response was, ‘If you don’t go out of class, I will push you out,” she added.

According to the college principal , Rudra Gowda, the students can wear headscarves on the college premises, but not inside the classrooms. The rule is being implemented to ensure uniformity in classrooms, he said. “There are no provisions to have hijab as the uniform in our school’s rules. They can attend classes if they remove the hijab. We have called their family members and discussed the issue,” Gowda.

Meanwhile, the All-India Lawyers Association For Justice has written to the state government, demanding an investigation against the college administration. “The actions of the college administration and staff against the students are per se violative of the fundamental rights of the students. It is important to remember that the Constitution recognises that every person has the right to be treated equally (Article 14), to live with dignity (Article 21), a right to education (Article 21) and profess a religion of their choice (Article 25). The constitutional value of being able to profess one’s religion freely and live with dignity has time and again been emphasised by the courts in various court judgments,” read a statement from the association.