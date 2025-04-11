Menu Explore
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
Himachal govt will develop new tourist destinations at 2,400 crore: CM Sukhu

PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 05:51 PM IST

Himachal govt will develop new tourist destinations at ₹2,400 crore: CM Sukhu

Bilaspur Apr 11 Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Friday the Himachal Pradesh government will develop new tourist destinations, which would include setting up of 200 hotels from 3-star to 7-star wellness centres, among other things, at 2,400 crore.

Asserting that the state will be tuned into the tourism capital of the country, Sukhu also virtually announced major developmental projects for Bilaspur water sports activities at Kol Dam, the inauguration of 110 KW rooftop solar power plant in the DC office, a dedicated 'livelihood centre' and four space labs.

In a statement issued here, he said water-based activities being introduced in the Gobind Sagar Lake region would boost adventure tourism in a big way.

Himachal Pradesh would emerge as a hub of water tourism soon, the CM said.

Cruise, houseboat, jet ski, motor boat and water scooter facilities are being developed in Govind Sagar Lake and other water bodies of the state with the aim to boost water sports and generate employment for local youth, the statement said.

The state government has accorded top priority to the tourism sector as it has been the industry generating the highest revenue, with a major chunk of GST income coming from the sector, the chief minister said.

The state government envisions a compact package for tourism promotion, which will integrate religious tourism, eco-tourism, water tourism, nature tourism, health tourism, etc. which can attract all kinds of tourists from the country and abroad, he added.

"The state government has decided to develop new tourist destinations at a cost of 2,400 crores which would include setting up of well centres, 200 hotels from 3 to 7 star," he said.

Sukhu said facilities in Shree Naina Devi Temple would also be upgraded with an expenditure of Rs. 100 crores and 200 crore will be spent on the construction of a convention centre at Dharamshala.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

