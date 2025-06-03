Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Himachal: Patiala tourist dies of altitude sickness in Lahaul-Spiti

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 03, 2025 06:26 AM IST

According to Spiti police, the deceased had come to Himachal with his wife and daughter; after returning from Leh, he reached Darcha on Sunday, where he fell ill.

A tourist died of altitude sickness on the Manali-Leh National Highway in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti, police said on Monday.

The deceased was an ayurvedic doctor by profession. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Varinderjit Pandher, 54, a resident of Aman Bagh Colony, Patiala, Punjab.

According to Spiti police, the deceased had come to Himachal with his wife and daughter. After returning from Leh, he reached Darcha on Sunday. Where he fell ill. He was given first aid in Darcha and referred to Keylong. But the tourist died before reaching Keylong.

The deceased was an ayurvedic doctor by profession.

The Lahaul Spiti district administration has advised people with respiratory problems not to travel beyond Darcha and tourists to carry oxygen cylinders and first aid kits. Regular drinking of water at such places reduces the risk of high altitude sickness.

Tuesday, June 03, 2025
