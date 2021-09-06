Hinjewadi residents ‘plant’ 181 nests in trees to draw in birds

PUNE: Rendering working from home greener and more ecologically-friendly, residents of Life Republic Society, Marunji, Hinjewadi, have set up 181 nest boxes in their society. The initiative has proved a boon not only for birds that frequent the society in search of food and water, but also for residents, especially children, who can savour the greenery and beauty of their surroundings.

Recalling how it all began, Sandeep Pal, a member of the society, said, “I observed during the first lockdown that many sparrows would come to our balcony every day in search of food and water. That’s when the idea struck to create a favourable environment in the society so that birds could get food and water while we could get a better living environment. All society members including the kids took active part in the initiative.”

Ahead of putting up the nest boxes, the society members decided to plant fruit trees and those of pearl millet (bajra), sorghum (jowar) and maize for the birds.

“We bought fruit trees that were one- or two- years’ old so they started to bear fruit after six months. Once bajra, jowar and maize started growing, birds had adequate food stock available,” Pal said.

While the nest count has now increased to 181, sparrows, pigeons, kingfishers and many other colourful birds whose names even are not known to society members have become regular visitors to the society premises.

Dattatray Tambe, a resident, said, “What gives us satisfaction is that most of the trees namely, chickoo, guava, mango and anjeer have started bearing fruit and the birds are enjoying them.”

To make planting a continuous activity, the residents have started planting trees on special occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries. This in turn is increasing green cover in the society.

Pankaj Shetty, another resident, said, “The children are enjoying this environment as the birds that they see in the form of pictures in textbooks or on the internet are now seen in their own society. All the children take the initiative to water the plants and place food in the nests.”

Members of the society are delighted and hope that other societies in the city will also follow in their footsteps.