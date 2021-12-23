Historic Nabha jail to be renovated; inmates being shifted to Bathinda jail

Patiala Nabha’s historic and maximum-security jail, which has been a witness to history over a century now, is being vacated of inmates, with the Punjab prisons department deciding to renovate the building.

Over 750 prisoners, including hardcore and dreaded criminals lodged here, are being shifted to Bathinda’s newly-built jail at Gobindpura village. The state government is ensuring that the inmates are shifted under high-security arrangements.

According to the plan that the prisons department has mooted, the Nabha jail, a British era prison, where freedom fighters, including the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, were locked up in September 1923, will be renovated before September 2023. The project has a budget of ₹25 crore. The jail has 40 cells and barracks and can accommodate 450 inmates. It has been overcrowded for long and has been housing 750 prisoners.

Punjab inspector general (IG) prisons Roop Kumar Arora said the shifting process had already begun as the under-trials had been shifted to other district jails. “The dreaded criminals and convicted ones have been transferred to Gobindpura jail in Bathinda district, which is going to start operations from December 27,” he added.

“The jail will be equipped with modern and updated security features, post the renovation. The staff has also been shifted to Gobindpura and other jails,” Arora added.

The department proposes to construct 60 new cells in place of the old barracks. The department has planned to construct a new prison at a cost of ₹125 crore, but finally the decision to renovate was given the nod.

The jail had hogged limelight in November 2016, when armed men attacked it and freed six prisoners, including two terrorists and four gangsters.

The newly-constructed Gobindpura jail, primarily for women, adjoining the Bathinda Central Jail has been lying vacant, after its completion five years ago. Spread on 29 acre, this jail for women has 13 blocks and can accommodate 1,500 inmates.

