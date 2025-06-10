HMRTC to identify gaps in mass transport in Gurugram-Manesar

Gurugram: The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) will carry out a detailed study to map existing mobility patterns in the Gurugram-Manesar urban complex (GMUC) and identify missing links to improve the city’s mass transport system, officials said. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation will carry out a detailed study to map existing mobility patterns in the Gurugram-Manesar urban complex. (HT PHOTO)

According to HMRTC, the study will also include adjacent urban areas in the periphery of the GMUC, for possible requirement of a corridor continuity to review the common mobility plan and the proposed Mass Rapid Transport plan. The review will help to identify additional links for Metro connectivity if needed, officials said.

HMRTC on June 7, had floated a tender to hire a consultant for carrying out this study, a senior government official, aware of the matter, said.

According to the tender document, the scope of work under the proposed study would be to review all existing transport-related plans, and proposals, but not limited to the GMUC Master Plan for 2031, comprehensive mobility management plan (CMMP 2020) and industry development plan.

The job mandated in the tender document stated that the consultant under this project shall undertake the broad feasibility of the new metro links identified in the study and mark the metro alignment on a suitable base map.

“The consultant shall also prepare the comprehensive metro network showing the CMP proposed metro corridors together with the proposed new metro links,” it added.

The consultant will also review existing transport infrastructure activities, including road network, flyovers, underpasses, pedestrian and NMV facilities, etc. “This task aims at identifying the areas where services are inadequate and there is scope for improving existing services,” the document said.

The consultant shall also assess the traffic demand for the base year 2025 and estimate for a horizon of 30 years based on the analysis of existing travel patterns, observed through the various traffic surveys, growth trend and the future development envisaged in the master plan, development plan of GMUC area, it said.

A senior GMDA official, aware of the matter said that the objective of the study is to find the gaps in metro infrastructure, and to ensure that mass transport systems are implemented in a planned and phased manner in the entire Gurugram-Manesar urban complex. “The study will help in identifying the missing links and optimise the strategy for implementing mass transport projects in the city,” he said.

HMRTC, is the mass transport agency in Haryana, and it is also the parent body of the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which is executing the Gurugram metro extension project in the city from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub.

HMRTC is working on building more metro projects in the city to connect Sector 56 with Pachgaon, Bhondsi with the Gurugram railway station and the Golf Course Extension Road with Sector 5.