Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra

Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night
Houses were located on the premises of police lines. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 20, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables.

“Three of the houses in police lines were targeted last night when the residents were away. These houses are towards the railway tracks. Thus, incharge of police lines has been asked to enhance night vigil towards this side where the boundary wall is broken,” said SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The families returned on Friday morning to find the house in disorder with almirahs opened and belongings spread everywhere in their houses, said sources.

