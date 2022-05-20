Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra
Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night.
The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables.
“Three of the houses in police lines were targeted last night when the residents were away. These houses are towards the railway tracks. Thus, incharge of police lines has been asked to enhance night vigil towards this side where the boundary wall is broken,” said SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.
Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The families returned on Friday morning to find the house in disorder with almirahs opened and belongings spread everywhere in their houses, said sources.
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors. The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, proctor emphasised, BB Malik.
Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. ED officials questioned Atiq's former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq's associates was called for questioning.
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
Bihar inks pact for solar power to Rajgir, Gaya towns
Bihar will achieve the unique distinction of being the first state in the country to provide 24x7 green power to its tourist towns of Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, as it inked a power sale agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Central government PSU, on Friday to purchase 210 MW renewable hybrid energy for its Buddhist pilgrim towns, said state power officials.
