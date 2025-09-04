Houses of shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, other Kashi greats to give tourism a push

Houses of shehnai virtuoso, Ustad Bismillah Khan, legendary vocalist Girija Devi and vocalists Rajan-Sajan Mishra, and the house of several renowned musicians of Varanasi, will be on the map for world tourists when they come visiting the city. A road leading to the house of shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The Union ministry of tourism launched 11 new walks in Varanasi and Sarnath, along with the introduction of eight itineraries, on Thursday, to extend the stay of tourists in Varanasi.

On these walks, houses of city legends will be pointed out to tourists.

The ministry of tourism had engaged with experts of Varanasi to map out 170 places of tourist importance in Kashi and Sarnath, and at least 20 places around Kashi and Sarnath for creation of new itineraries, said an official.

New itineraries include a Varanasi Wildlife 5-day itinerary taking tourists to Rajdari and Devdari waterfalls, Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chunar Fort. A new Varanasi Vindhyachal itinerary was introduced taking tourists to the Vindhyachal Temples.

Launched in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Tourism and the Varanasi district administration, Kabir Math, Juna Akhara, Niranjani Akhara, Mumukshu Bhavan, and Mahanirvani Akhara, will also be on the itinerary. Tourists will also be apprised of Adi Shankaracharya, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas, Tailang Swami and Vallabhacharya.

In this context, the tourism ministry organised an awareness and B2B workshop for around 250 tour operators, travel agents, and guides of Varanasi and Sarnath on Thursday.

The event was presided over by the minister of state for stamps, court fees, and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, along with divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal with other senior officials from the ministry of tourism and Varanasi district administration.

Jaiswal said, “Tour operators, guides, and the travel-trade community should include the new walks in their packages, along with creating new packages based on the itineraries suggested by Uttar Pradesh Tourism to diversify and increase the length of stay of tourists in Varanasi.”

S Rajalingam encouraged all tour operators and travel agents to include the new walks and itineraries in their packages and asked them, “Do share your feedback with the administration on amenities needed at these spots in order to improve and enhance overall tourist experience.”