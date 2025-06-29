Shimla, Services on the Shimla-Kalka rail line were suspended on Sunday after boulders and trees fell on the tracks following overnight rains in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while a landslide on the national highway disrupted traffic for hours. HP: Downpour, landslide in Solan; Shimla-Kalka rail line shut, traffic disrupted on NH

A bridge in Solan's Barotiwala industrial area was washed away.

A landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway , connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged some stretches of the road, resulting in a two to three-km-long traffic jam for hours.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh on Sunday said two-way traffic has been restored near Chakki mod on NH 5 which was damaged due to landslides and police teams facilitating traffic movement.

An alternative route via Jangeshu road is also closed due to fallen debris, which is being cleared, the SP said, adding that the traffic from Kasauli towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once it gets cleared.

The train service on the Shimla-Kalka railway line a UNESCO world heritage was disrupted on Sunday as boulders and trees fell on the track near Solan’s Koti area after heavy rain.

The repair work is underway, officials said.

The first train arriving in the morning is stuck at Koti railway station, while other trains have been halted at Gumman and Kalka.

Videos of passengers, waiting for hours, expressing their anger are also surfacing online.

Stones, trees and debris have fallen at various places not only in Koti but also till Shimla.

A bridge on the road leading to Himuda Complex near Truck Union in Barotiwala industrial area of Solan district has been washed away and the road to Himuda Complex Mandhala and Bagguwala has been closed.

Bald River in the Baddi area of the district is on surge and taking a fierce form near Jhadmajri. A threat of damage in the surrounding areas looms as continuous rains are going on for hours.

Reports of water upto four feet entering over 20 houses in Shivalik Nagar in Jhadmajri in the Baddi industrial area has also poured in.

Due to a lack of proper drainage, this problem is an annual affair during rains. The locals have informed the administration about the incident.

Meanwhile, the water level in Mandi's Juni Khad and Beas River has increased and the local administration has appealed to people not to go to the river bank and stay alert.

Due to pre-monsoon flushing in Larji Dam, all five spillway gates of Pandoh Dam were opened on Sunday morning resulting in an increase in water level in Beas River.

About 44,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Beas river, the silt level has increased to 4,000 ppm and the Baggi tunnel has been closed for the time being due to which power generation in Dehar Power House has been temporarily stopped, Bhakra Beas Management Board officials said.

Jogindernagar received 135 mm of rains since Saturday evening followed by Kasauli 125 mm, Hahu 119.5 mm, Poanta Sahib 116.8 mm, Bijahi 102 mm, Sundernagar 96 mm, Ghaghas 92 mm, Shimla 91 mm, Kufri 89 mm, Bilapsur 86.6 mm and Solan 85.6 mm.

Meanwhile, Dharampur recorded 84.2 mm of rain, Sujanpur Tira 79.8 mm, Pandoh 68 mm, Nagrota Suriyan, 65.2 mm, Chopal 60 mm, Gohar and Murari Devi 60 mm each, Kangra 53.8 mm and Jatton Barrage 51 mm.

The local met office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the state on Monday and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 5.

It also cautioned of moderate to high flash floods risk in parts of 10 districts Bilapsur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una till Monday.

Rain-related incidents have claimed 17 lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20, while four persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.