I am new representative of people in 2022: Sidhu

Raikot (Ludhiana) Extending support to Kamil Amar Singh, son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday ‘seemingly’ projected himself as the next chief minister, as he repeatedly addressed himself as the ‘new representative of people in 2022’ and the ‘flag-bearer of the new Punjab model’ in his address to the people in Raikot on Thursday.

Sidhu’s backing of Kamil is a major setback to Jagtar Singh Jagga Hisowal, the sitting MLA from Raikot, who had only recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Congress. In his address, Sidhu added that Punjab has become a state that was running only on reputation, but was extremely low on income and very high on debts.

“You should vote for Congress to save the next generations and to save Punjab,” he told the gathering, assuring the people of bringing in fresh policies and a new beginning for the state with an innovative model of governance, if voted to power in the forthcoming elections. “Everyone should be part of the election process,” he added.

“Punjab khokhla hui janda hai (currently Punjab’s sources are depleting),” said Sidhu in his address. “I will be representing Punjab and showing a new Punjab model,” he asserted.

PROMISES DOUBLING WAGES

OF GRAIN MARKET LABOURERS

In Moga, Sidhu promised labourers involved in the loading and unloading of foodgrain (‘Palledaar Mazdoors’) that they would be paid directly into their bank accounts and the contractor system between them and food procurement agencies would be scrapped.

“I am promising you, all Palledaars (labourers) will be made free from contractors. You will be paid directly in your account by the state government,” he said at an event that Foodgrain and Allied Workers Union, an organisation of palledaar union, had organised. He also promised that these labourers will get a minimum of ₹3.5 per gunny bag. Now, these workers are getting a maximum of ₹1.8 per bag by contractors, who hire them after getting the tender from food procurement agencies.