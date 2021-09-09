I will reveal scam involving minister from Thackeray govt: BJP’s Somaiya

PUNE BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, on Thursday, said that he would reveal a scam involving a cabinet minister along with documentary evidence. He was speaking to reporters in Pune.

“I wanted to complete my work related to finding the ‘third Anil’ in Pune. I will reveal the scam of one more cabinet minister from the Uddhav Thackeray government along with documentary evidence next week,” said Somaiya.

He said that the state government yesterday informally admitted to him that the resort owned by Anil Parab is unauthorised and comes under the coastal red zone in Murud village of Ratnagiri district, and that it should be “razed”.

“The state government gave an affidavit to Lokayukta and a copy was given to me. CM Thackeray and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray gave the nod for the proposal to raze the structure. My question is, if the state government accepts that the structure is unauthorised and should be razed, then why is Parab still in the cabinet?” he asked.

About the ED action at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavna Gavali, the BJP leader took a dig at NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his statement on the central agency’s action being taken to subdue the state government.

“Gavali had withdrawn cash 40 times from Risod Urban Cooperative Credit Society and not a single withdrawal is below ₹21 lakh. A total of ₹18.93 crore was withdrawn by Mahila Utkarsh Pratishan trust from Risod Urban Cooperative Credit Society. Gavali is the president of both the institutions,” he said.

He added that in another instance, ₹7.93 crore in cash was withdrawn by Bhavna Agro Private Ltd, owned by the MP from the same credit society. ₹25 crore in cash is withdrawn by a politician and Sharad Pawar saheb questions the action by ED?” he said.

On Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal being discharged by the court in the Maharashtra Sadan case, Somaiya said, “Aage Aage dekho… hota hai kya? There are other cases also against him. I have filed a complaint against him for money laundering and illegal holding of properties. Those charges are there.”