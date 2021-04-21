ICSE cancels Class 10 exams, parents in Mumbai welcome move

ankita.bhatkhande@htlive.com

Mumbai Overturning its earlier decision to make Class 10 ICSE exams optional for students, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) stated late on Monday that the exams now stand cancelled in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

In an official communication with its affiliated schools, the board stated that it was withdrawing the option given for students to write their exams in the offline mode at a later date.

“The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest,” stated the board’s official statement.

The board said that it shall use a “fair and unbiased criterion” for drawing up the scores. The dates of results will be declared later by the board. A few days ago, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also announced cancellation of its Class 10 exams and postponed its Class 12 exams.

Similarly, the board has also asked all CISCE-affiliated schools to begin their admission process for Class 11, if it has not already started.

“Schools should prepare a schedule to begin the online process for the Class 11 students at the earliest,” stated the board.

ISC (Class 12) exams still stand postponed as per the notification issued by the board on April 16 and a decision on the same will be taken in June. On April 16, CISCE had said that Class 10 students can choose between two options – to write the exams along with ISC candidates or to not write the exam. In case they chose the latter, the board proposed to develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates. The circular has however been withdrawn now.

Parents said that they were happy with the decision.

“With the rising infections, it is best not to have exams altogether. The previous circular would have led to confusion and two students from the same class would be evaluated on different marking criteria. We welcome the decision,” said the parent of a Goregaon school.”

Kavita Sanghvi, principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School in Vile Parle, said, “Students are happy but parents are concerned about the internal marking, report cards and the desire to know how the board plans to work out the logistics. At present, we have told them to take each day as it comes and let students relax. The past few days, anxiety and stress has affected everyone.”