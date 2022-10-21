If my death brings good to Tiprasa, so be it: Tripura royal scion over ‘BJP’ slogans

Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Thursday claimed that he is ready to die if that brings any good to the state’s indigenous people. Pradyot is the head of the TIPRA Motha party that has been in power in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) since last year.

His statement came in the backdrop of a video floating around in which some alleged Bharatiya Janata Party members raised the slogan ‘Death to Pradyot’ in Ampinagar of Gomati district, over 60 km from state capital Agartala.

“I came to know about the slogan. I also know that someone from outside incited the slogans and not Tiprasa (indigenous people). If you feel that my death will bring good for the Tiprasa, then please shoot me,” Pradyot said on social media.

The BJP recently accused the TIPRA Motha of corruption, and submitted memorandums at 44 zonal offices across the state on Wednesday.

Referring to the allegations, Pradyot said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report showed by the BJP, the ruling party in the state, was related to issues in 2014 and before that when TIPRA Motha was not in power in the district council.

“We didn’t get anything from ₹10 crores or such funds so far. So, if you want to blame us for corruption, then please send the money first. There has to be money in the first place. How can corruption be done without money?” Pradyot said.

He also asked BJP workers to focus on stressing the central and state governments to grant solution to the indigenous people as per the provisions of the Constitution, adding that the Tiprasa will never compromise for petty exchanges to secure existence and survival of their future generation.

Tripura ADC vice-chief executive member Animesh Debbarma said the allegations were baseless and the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from the Greater Tipraland issue.

“They (BJP) attacked our party supporters at different places. No one has been arrested so far,” Animesh claimed.

“The TIPRA Motha attacked our party activists after their protests on Wednesday. The party chief is showing fake emotion to hide these facts,” BJP spokesperson Ashmita Banik said in response.

The TIPRA Motha came to power in the ADC last year after defeating the CPM.

The ADC was formed in 1982 and comprises nearly 70% of the state’s geographical area, and houses one third of Tripura’s population.