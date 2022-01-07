Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

IGNOU postpones December term-end exams

The headquarters of IGNOU issued the notification of postponement of the exams, with the varsity adding the new schedule will be issued 15 days before the exam
Candidates have also been advised to check the varsity website and other information channels frequently to stay informed. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed term-end examination of December 2021, scheduled to be held from January 20, 2022, to February 23, 2022, till further orders due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The headquarters of the varsity issued thee notification, which adds that the new schedule will be issued 15 days before the exam.

Dr Anil K Dimri, senior regional director, Regional Centre, Chandigarh, advised candidates to regularly check status of the exam on the varsity’s website (ignou.ac.in) and the Regional Centre, Chandigarh’s, (rcchandigarh.ac.in) websites. The Regional Centre, Chandigarh Facebook Page can also be checked at short intervals to stay abreast with the exam schedule, he added.

