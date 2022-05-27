IIIT-A attains 100% placement of students for 2021-22 session

The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has achieved 100% placement of students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session 2021-22.

Due to pandemic, the placement and internship season were conducted in online mode and the institute witnessed a remarkable improvement in the statistics over the previous years. Several major recruiters also gave pre-placement offers to students, informed institute officials.

Vineet Tiwari, training and placement officer, IIIT-A on Friday said that the placement process started in August 2021 for 328 students of the BTech stream, all of whom successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms. Around 48 (15%) of them secured jobs in the prestigious FAANG companies that included Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, he added.

Out of these students, 250 students (76%) were placed with a package of over ₹20 lakh per annum. The average package offered to the students was ₹30.42 lakh per annum, an impressive 40% increase over the previous year.

Pratham Prakash Gupta of five-year dual degree BTech-MTech (IT) programme grabbed the highest international offer of ₹1.4 crore annual package offered by Google while Akhil Singh grabbed the highest domestic offer of ₹1.2 crore annual package offered by Rubrik. Likewise, Palak Mittal and Anurag Makade of BTech (IT) also accepted international offers of 1.25 crore from Amazon.

As many as 102 students went for a 2-month summer internship, out of which 58 students got a pre-placement offer. Around 66% increase in pre-placement offers (PPO) was observed over the previous year, Tiwari said.

Over 100 students received 2-month summer internship offers by top companies while 269 students received 6-month internship offers. The average Internship stipend for 2 months was ₹1.03 lakh per month, with the highest stipend being ₹2 lakh per month offered by Sprinklr.

This year in the MTech stream, a total of 161 students took part in the placements. Out of them 93.75% successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms, while 77 (47.8%) of them secured a job at a package of more than ₹15 lakh per annum.

“MTech (IT) stream witnessed an unprecedented 100% placement for the first time. The average package offered to the students was ₹20.15 lakh per annum, a 30% increase over the previous year and the median was ₹16.75 lakh per annum. Prashant from MTech accepted an international offer of ₹1.25 crore from Amazon, added Tiwari.

In 2021, IIIT-A started off with the new academic curriculum of MTech in Data Science and Analytics. “We are immensely proud that we were able to achieve 100% placement for our first batch of students of this course. MTech students have accepted offers from organisations like HSBC, Edelweiss, Subex AI, and ZF to name a few,” said Tiwari.

Thus overall IIIT-Allahabad’s placement season concluded with unprecedented success, hosting 226 reputed companies, which participated in the placement and internship season to hire young talent including 76 of which did so for the first time. Industry leaders like Apple, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Uber, Rubrik, Rippling, Tower Research, Alphagrep, Graviton, Hasura, Cred, Amazon, and Sprinklr were the prime recruiters amongst many other noted firms.

MBA students attain 75% placements

This year in the MBA programme, 75% placements have been recorded for the final year students. The highest package bagged was of ₹35 lakh per annum. Students got job offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO+, NewzenInfotech, Ernst & Young, etc.

The first-year MBA students have also gained remarkable success in getting offers for paid summer internships. First-year students witnessed 100% paid internships this year. They have gained opportunities from various national and multinational organizations like Finoability, Edgistify, Statxo, Ernst & Young, and Outlook, etc, IIIT-A TPO shared.