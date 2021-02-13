IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch
PUNE Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday instructed officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to send the safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch to experts like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and take their suggestions.
Gadkari reviewed various road development projects in the city after which he held meetings with officials of NHAI, defence, public works department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police.
During the meeting, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh raised safety concerns between Katraj and Narhe stretch.
Deshmukh said, “The Navale bridge stretch has become an accident spot. We carried out the safety audit of the stretch with the help of an independent agency and submitted the report to the NHAI.”
NHAI officials confirmed that they got the report and some minor suggestions had been made in it like marking and putting boards on the stretch. They denied any gradient or slope issue, which the locals have claimed.
Gadkar said, “Instead of denying the problems, we should take the opinion of experts like IIT or other agency. Recruit any such agency and check if there is any problem related to construction or others.”
Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule had also raised the safety issue near Narhe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtain call: Time to cut it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide case: Police to question deceased woman’s flatmates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Radio Day : Vintage radios on display have Punekars go ga-ga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day: Celebrating love through poetry, ghazals and music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yourspace: BRTS joke not funny anymore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSK case: Deepak Kulkarni move SC for bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohtak wrestling arena firing: Cops announce ₹1 lakh bounty on accused coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barber held for raping 15-year-old Ludhiana girl in his shop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 68% under 40, young blood ready to take on grassroots governance in Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: J-K man's kin urge govt to speed up rescue efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 BJP woman candidates join AAP two days before Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox