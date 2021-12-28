IMD issues cold wave alert for Dec 31 in Gurugram, Faridabad

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued a yellow alert, predicting a cold wave on December 31 in the south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Monday by Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, a yellow alert (asking authorities to be prepared) has been issued for the south Haryana region predicting dense fog for December 29-30 and a cold wave for December 31.

“Over the next 48 hours, there will not be any large change in minimum temperatures, but temperatures across the state will drop by three to five degrees thereafter. Light rainfall at isolated places is also likely over the region on December 28-29,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh.

Gurugram on Monday recorded the maximum temperature at 20.3°C, while the minimum temperature was 11°C, five degrees above normal, the IMD said.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, over the next five days, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 19-20°C, while the minimum temperature will drop by five degrees and is likely to be around 5°C on January 1.

Meanwhile, air quality in the city on Monday improved from ‘very poor’ category to ‘poor’ category after five days. According to the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index of Gurugram on Monday was 250 with PM 2.5 as the primary pollutant. On Sunday, the city had recorded an AQI reading of 375.

According to the weather bulletin by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday and ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. The bulletin mentioned that rain on Sunday helped in significant improvement of air quality.