Implement ‘gram chaupal’ across Lucknow division: UP minister

State’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has ordered that the ‘gram chaupal’ concept be implemented across all districts in the Lucknow division.

Khanna, the minister in-charge of the Lucknow division, gave these orders after a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where the district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh have introduced the ‘gram chaupal’ concept to carry the administration at the door step of villagers.

Khanna visited Kheri with minorities’ welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday to verify the status of various programmes besides holding a review meeting.

Gram chaupals are held at the village level attended by local officials under the supervision of a senior official and focus on instant disposal of public grievances.

It is also aimed at making the villagers aware about government schemes. In six rounds of chaupals held so far, majority of grievances were sorted on the spot, officials said.

Earlier, on finding choked drainage system, heavy water-logging and dilapidated roads during a surprise inspection of Shiv Colony locality, the ministers pulled up executive officer, nagar palika RR Ambesh and sanitary inspector Jitendra Singh. They ordered deduction of two days’ salary of sanitary inspector and instructed executive officer to ensure cleanliness.

The ministers also ordered the chief medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness at the district women hospital. They also visited Kala Aam panchayat bhawan and primary health center in Behjam block, cow-shelter at Khambharkhera and had lunch at a dalit Kishori Lal Bharti’s residence. They also held a review meeting with district authorities and collected feedback about various development programmes.