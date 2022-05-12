Implement ‘gram chaupal’ across Lucknow division: UP minister
State’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has ordered that the ‘gram chaupal’ concept be implemented across all districts in the Lucknow division.
Khanna, the minister in-charge of the Lucknow division, gave these orders after a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri where the district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh have introduced the ‘gram chaupal’ concept to carry the administration at the door step of villagers.
Khanna visited Kheri with minorities’ welfare minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday to verify the status of various programmes besides holding a review meeting.
Gram chaupals are held at the village level attended by local officials under the supervision of a senior official and focus on instant disposal of public grievances.
It is also aimed at making the villagers aware about government schemes. In six rounds of chaupals held so far, majority of grievances were sorted on the spot, officials said.
Earlier, on finding choked drainage system, heavy water-logging and dilapidated roads during a surprise inspection of Shiv Colony locality, the ministers pulled up executive officer, nagar palika RR Ambesh and sanitary inspector Jitendra Singh. They ordered deduction of two days’ salary of sanitary inspector and instructed executive officer to ensure cleanliness.
The ministers also ordered the chief medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness at the district women hospital. They also visited Kala Aam panchayat bhawan and primary health center in Behjam block, cow-shelter at Khambharkhera and had lunch at a dalit Kishori Lal Bharti’s residence. They also held a review meeting with district authorities and collected feedback about various development programmes.
-
NR pilot project: Lucknow Mail gets baby berths
Railways has introduced a new baby berth that would be an add-on to the existing berths to provide more space for mothers and their new born. Northern railways Lucknow division made the announcement on the mother's day. As a pilot project, the baby berth has been installed in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail. Senior divisional commercial manager NR Lucknow division, Rekha Sharma said these berths are more comfortable than the existing ones.
-
Patna high court orders removal of all pharmacy council members
The Patna high court has directed the Bihar government to remove all the members, including the chairman of Bihar Pharmacy Council, from their post due to gross impropriety in the way the institution carried out its affairs. The court also directed the State to ensure that elections to the council under the Act and the rules get conducted at the earliest. This must positively be done within a period of four weeks from today.
-
U.P.: National anthem recital made mandatory in madrasas
Recital of national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” was made compulsory in all recognised, aided and unaided madrasas of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday. Registrar, Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, Pandey issued an order in this regard to minority welfare officers all districts of the state on May 9. At present, there are a total of 16,461 recognised madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and 560 of them are aided by the state government.
-
AAP's Amanatullah Khan arrested for obstructing MCD's anti-encroachment drive
Besides AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, five others have been arrested by Delhi Police on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging duty in Madanpur Khadar area in south Delhi.
-
Controversial statement case: HC dismisses MLA Abbas Ansari’s plea
The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed as infructuous the petition filed by Mau Sadar MLA Abbas Ansari challenging the first information report (FIR) registered against him for his controversial statement wherein he allegedly threatened government officials at a public rally in Mau district during the 2022 state assembly elections in March this year.
