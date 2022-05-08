Imposter nabbed during SSC MTS Exam-2022 exam in UP’s Prayagraj
A youth Neeraj Tiwari was on Sunday caught impersonating a genuine candidate Ankit Sharma during Paper-2 of the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination-2022 at Katra branch of Bishop Johnson College.
The officials informed the Colonelganj police, who formally arrested Tiwari on charges of impersonation and various other charges.
During questioning, Tiwari informed the police that earlier, he used to prepare for competitive exams in Prayagraj. He became friends with a youngster named Vipin, who offered him cash ₹20,000 for appearing in the SSC exam in place of Ankit Sharma. At his behest, he had come to take the examination in place of Sharma when he was caught. Colonelganj Police said that further investigation was being done based on call details of the arrested accused’s mobile phone.
Meanwhile, the examination of eligible candidates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under the SSC Central Zone was conducted on Sunday between 11 am and 11:30 am at 43 centres in Prayagraj district.
SSC’s Central Zone’s Regional Director Rahul Sachan confirmed the nabbing of a ‘Munna Bhai’ style imposter during the exam in Prayagraj and said that the exam passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any centre.
He said that out of a total of 17,044 eligible registered candidates for Paper-II from both the states, 9,403 (55.17%) appeared in the examination. In the exam of 50 marks, candidates had to write a letter in 150 words or an essay in 250 words.
The tier-1 exam of MTS recruitment 2020 was conducted in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021. The SSC MTS paper 1 result 2020 was announced on March 5, 2022. A total of 44,680 candidates had passed the tier 1 exam and are eligible for tier-2.
-
Mediation will not result in loss of work for lawyers, says Supreme Court judge
Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court virtually addressed an inaugural session of the 40- hour mediation training programme organised by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court at the high court campus in Lucknow. Justice Rao stated that pre-litigation mediation was the best way to resolve disputes. Resolution of disputes through mediation would repose faith of people in the judicial system and it would bring more work for them (lawyers), Justice Rao said.
-
Houses for poor, free ration…this is Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ram Rajya prevails where there is no discrimination against anyone, where none is deprived, and where there is no place for any evil. And such an ideal order is in the making in the country, he said at Sant Morari Babu's Ram Katha event in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Yogi Adityanath said Ram Rajya encompassed welfare schemes like houses for the poor and free ration.
-
Yogi inspects Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Bundelkhand
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered strict completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner, as per a statement issued by the government. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects, according to the statement issued after the end of Yogi's two-day visit to Bundelkhand. The Yogi Government has been working in a planned and phased manner to address the concerns of the water-scarce regions.
-
State records 41.69% of April’s total caseload in eight days of May
Mumbai In the eight days of May, Maharashtra has already recorded 41.69% of the Covid cases it recorded in the month of April. Similarly, in the eight days of May, Mumbai has already recorded 49.46% of the cases it recorded last month. On Sunday, the state reported 224 new cases and one death due to the infection. There are now 1,304 active Covid cases in the state. The case fatality rate is 1.87%.
-
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases
Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.
