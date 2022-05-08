Imposter nabbed during SSC MTS Exam-2022 exam in UP’s Prayagraj

A youth Neeraj Tiwari was on Sunday caught impersonating a genuine candidate Ankit Sharma during Paper-2 of the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination-2022 at Katra branch of Bishop Johnson College.

The officials informed the Colonelganj police, who formally arrested Tiwari on charges of impersonation and various other charges.

During questioning, Tiwari informed the police that earlier, he used to prepare for competitive exams in Prayagraj. He became friends with a youngster named Vipin, who offered him cash ₹20,000 for appearing in the SSC exam in place of Ankit Sharma. At his behest, he had come to take the examination in place of Sharma when he was caught. Colonelganj Police said that further investigation was being done based on call details of the arrested accused’s mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the examination of eligible candidates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under the SSC Central Zone was conducted on Sunday between 11 am and 11:30 am at 43 centres in Prayagraj district.

SSC’s Central Zone’s Regional Director Rahul Sachan confirmed the nabbing of a ‘Munna Bhai’ style imposter during the exam in Prayagraj and said that the exam passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any centre.

He said that out of a total of 17,044 eligible registered candidates for Paper-II from both the states, 9,403 (55.17%) appeared in the examination. In the exam of 50 marks, candidates had to write a letter in 150 words or an essay in 250 words.

The tier-1 exam of MTS recruitment 2020 was conducted in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021. The SSC MTS paper 1 result 2020 was announced on March 5, 2022. A total of 44,680 candidates had passed the tier 1 exam and are eligible for tier-2.