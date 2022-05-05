Improve work culture, complete work on time: Minister

UP public works department minister Jitin Prasada instructed PWD engineers to improve the work culture on Thursday. He told them that during the construction work of roads, departmental engineers, JE and AE must be present on the spot. Any kind of dereliction will not be tolerated.

Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Mohansarai-Varanasi road, he directed the departmental engineer to expedite work.

Prasada held a meeting with departmental officers at the circuit house auditorium during his first visit to Varanasi. He also met MLAs.

He expressed displeasure over the extremely slow progress of the road under construction from Ashapur intersection to Sandha Marg. He instructed officials to get the work completed as fast as possible.

Expressing deep displeasure about the poor condition of road from Bhojubir to Bada Lalpur road, he said that big programmes are often held in Bada Lalpur Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul. Apart from this, it is also the main link road of Ring Road. When engineers informed him that 2 km of the road belongs to the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and the same 2 km stretch of the road is bad, he instructed the officers to make a complete action plan to get this road repaired.

Prasada directed the departmental engineers to ensure high quality as per the standard in the construction work of roads.

In the meeting, MLA Tribhuvan Ram, MLA Sunil Patel, BJP district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai along with engineers of the public works department were present.