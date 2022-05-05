Improve work culture, complete work on time: Minister
UP public works department minister Jitin Prasada instructed PWD engineers to improve the work culture on Thursday. He told them that during the construction work of roads, departmental engineers, JE and AE must be present on the spot. Any kind of dereliction will not be tolerated.
Expressing displeasure over the slow progress of work on Mohansarai-Varanasi road, he directed the departmental engineer to expedite work.
Prasada held a meeting with departmental officers at the circuit house auditorium during his first visit to Varanasi. He also met MLAs.
He expressed displeasure over the extremely slow progress of the road under construction from Ashapur intersection to Sandha Marg. He instructed officials to get the work completed as fast as possible.
Expressing deep displeasure about the poor condition of road from Bhojubir to Bada Lalpur road, he said that big programmes are often held in Bada Lalpur Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul. Apart from this, it is also the main link road of Ring Road. When engineers informed him that 2 km of the road belongs to the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and the same 2 km stretch of the road is bad, he instructed the officers to make a complete action plan to get this road repaired.
Prasada directed the departmental engineers to ensure high quality as per the standard in the construction work of roads.
In the meeting, MLA Tribhuvan Ram, MLA Sunil Patel, BJP district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma, city unit president Vidyasagar Rai along with engineers of the public works department were present.
-
Rural parts of Pune report higher vaccination rate than urban areas
From the last few days, vaccination rate at rural areas in Pune is higher than that of city areas, according to the data furnished from CoWin app. Pune rural has seen over 11,741 jabs on May 4 against 5,632 jabs in urban areas of Pune district. Speaking about the numbers in urban areas, Dr Suryakant Deokar,PMC immunisation officer said that in the PMC limits, first and second dose beneficiaries have received their jabs.
-
Madhya Pradesh high court acquits medico in girlfriend murder case, raps police
The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has acquitted a former medical student in the case of murder of his colleague and asked the state government to compensate him with ₹42 lakh for spending 4,740 days in jail. Chandresh filed an appeal in the high court.
-
Pune district reports 58 new Covid cases on Thursday
As per the state health department, Pune district on Thursday reported 58 more cases of Covid-19. No deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,568 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,614 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,453,742 Covid cases.
-
‘Proper hand hygiene can cut HAIs by 50%’
The risk of hospital-acquired infections (also called healthcare associated infections - HAIs) can be reduced by 50% with proper hand hygiene, said experts of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). Chief medical superintendent, Professor Gaurav Agarwal, SGPGIMS was addressing a campaign organised by the Infection Control Cell of the SGPGIMS. One of the 17 deaths among hospitalised patients is due to hospital-acquired infections. This can be reduced with a bit of care and superior hand hygiene.
-
Akhilesh mocks Shivpal’s talk of teaming up with Azam
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and his talks of alliance with jailed party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. Last week, Shivpal Yadav had attacked Akhilesh in Farrukhabad over Azam Khan and hinted at forming a front with the latter after his release from jail. Akhilesh said injustice had been meted out to Azam Khan and his family.
