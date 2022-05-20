IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child

A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child.

“We performed a tubeless mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy on the 21-month-old child with a sub centimetre incision for a 3*2.5 cm left renal calculus. The surgery was successful using the telescopic method. The patient recovered well and was discharged successfully on POD3,” said Dr Yashasvi Singh, assistant professor at the department of urology, IMS-BHU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Singh further informed that the patient’s recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi. The team of Dr Ujjwal Kumar Pathak, and Dr Yashasvi Singh received cooperation from the department of anaesthesia and paediatrics in this complex operation.

“We are grateful to the anaesthesia and the paediatrics team for their valuable support during the surgery and in the post-operative period,” she added.

Following the encouraging results, two more cases of pediatric renal stone in 14-month old children are planned in the coming week.