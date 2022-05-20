IMS-BHU’s urology team successfully removes kidney stone from a 21-month-old child
A team of urologists at the Institute of Medical Sciences-BHU (IMS-BHU) performed a successful operation on a kidney stone in a 21-month-old child.
“We performed a tubeless mini percutaneous nephrolithotomy on the 21-month-old child with a sub centimetre incision for a 3*2.5 cm left renal calculus. The surgery was successful using the telescopic method. The patient recovered well and was discharged successfully on POD3,” said Dr Yashasvi Singh, assistant professor at the department of urology, IMS-BHU.
Dr Singh further informed that the patient’s recovery was good and on the third day of the operation he was sent home in a healthy condition. Dr Singh said that this operation was led by professor and head of the department of urology, Prof Sameer Trivedi. The team of Dr Ujjwal Kumar Pathak, and Dr Yashasvi Singh received cooperation from the department of anaesthesia and paediatrics in this complex operation.
“We are grateful to the anaesthesia and the paediatrics team for their valuable support during the surgery and in the post-operative period,” she added.
Following the encouraging results, two more cases of pediatric renal stone in 14-month old children are planned in the coming week.
-
Houses of 3 policemen burgled in Agra
Theft was committed in houses of three policemen located on the police lines premises of Agra on Thursday night. The houses were locked as the residing families were away from home and locks were broken to steal the valuables. Police from Shahganj station reached the spot and verified the details through CCTV footages available. Theft seems to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
-
BBAU slaps fine on five students for ragging
LUCKNOW The anti-ragging cell of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on Friday held five of its students guilty of ragging juniors on the campus earlier this month. The university imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on each of them and tasked them to spread awareness on the campus about the consequences of ragging juniors. The BBAU has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, proctor emphasised, BB Malik.
-
Prayagraj: Now builders related to ex-MP Atiq Ahmad’s gang on ED radar
Some big builders are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case lodged against former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed transactions between the bank accounts of Atiq and some builders. ED officials have started questioning his associates and henchmen. ED officials questioned Atiq's former associate and builder Zaid Khalid for several hours. On Wednesday, another of Atiq's associates was called for questioning.
-
Need for more debates before enactment of law: LS Speaker
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday stressed on the need for having more debates in the houses before enactment of any law and said even the people, for whose benefit a law is being made, should be spoken to before a law is made. Birla said parliament and legislatures are there to make law and lesser debates “are a cause of concern for us.”
-
CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?
In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the 'land for job' scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics