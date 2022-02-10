In 7 months, 46 suicide bids foiled at New Yamuna Bridge in Prayagraj

Since 2004 when it was constructed, the New Yamuna Bridge of Sangam city has made news for the number of suicide attempts made from it.

Between June 2021 and January 31, 2022 itself, 50 individuals have jumped off the bridge into the Yamuna. However, the only sigh of relief is the fact that the alert police personnel and local boatmen have saved lives of 46 of them, share police officials.

Manoj Nishad, one of the boatmen deployed at Yamuna ghat to ferry tourists to Sangam, is one man who had saved many lives. Along with Manoj, PAC personnel Rajendra Prasad too has been contributing in saving lives beneath the bridge.

As per the records of the Kydganj police station, between June 2021 and December 2021, 42 people have jumped into the river from the bridge. The local boatmen and the police team, which keeps a close vigil in the river, have saved 39 of them. Those saved are given first-aid, counselled and handed over to family members.

The numbers, in terms of people trying the suicide by jumping into the river, has not come down even in 2022. In January 2022 alone year, eight persons jumped from the bridge and out of them, seven persons have been saved. Thus, out of the 50 persons, who have jumped from the bridge in the last seven months, lives of 46 persons have been saved while four died.

Among those who attempt suicide by jumping from the bridge, majority of them are youngsters. In fact, the side path of the bridge is visited by number of youngsters on a daily basis. They take selfies and scribble names on the electric pole and the supporting cables.

“As soon as we hear any noise of someone jumping from the bridge or chaos of people around, we rush to the spot and try to locate the person owing to the fact that the river is very deep and it takes some time for the body to comeback on to the river surface. That is the precise time when we have to catch the person and save him or her”, said Manoj Nishad, the boatmen who have saved number of lives.

Station house officer of Kydganj police station, Manoj Kumar Yadav said, “We have roped in the support of the local boatmen who keep a close watch beneath the bridge and in addition to them, police vigilance has also been enhanced on the bridge to stop such attempts.”